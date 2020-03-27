Orlando woman wins $2M from scratch-off she bought at gas station
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman is $2,000,000 richer after snagging a winning scratch-off ticket.
Clarivel Diaz, 54, took the top prize in the 100X Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
Officials say she bought her ticket at the Murphy Express on South Goldenrod Road in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Diaz chose to take her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $1,605,000.
The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 game launched in January and gives players the opportunity to multiply the prize shown by up to 100 times! The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.