Orlando woman wins $1 million scratch-off prize from Florida Lottery

The Florida Lottery on Friday announced that an Orlando woman has claimed a $1 million top prize from "THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000" scratch-off game.

Lacherrica Garner, 37, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. Garner purchased her winning ticket from a Publix, located at 5350 Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus.

The $30 scratch-off game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes, according to the Florida Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

The Florida Lottery says scratch-off games comprise approximately 69% of all ticket sales and generated more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.