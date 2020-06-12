Orlando woman wins $1 million on scratch-off purchased at 7-Eleven gas station

article

A Central Florida woman is $1,000,000 richer after winning the top prize on The Fastest Road To $1 Million Scratch-Off game.

Karen Johnson, 50, purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven gas station on Rose Avenue in Orlando. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee is closed to the public, so Johnson claimed the prize using their secured drop box.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000.