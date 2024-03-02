Orlando woman struck and killed while walking across Osceola highway, troopers say

A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking across Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10 p.m., a truck was traveling westbound on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway approaching Celebration Avenue, according to a crash report. The woman was walking northbound across Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, not in a marked crosswalk, before entering the path of the truck, troopers said. As a result, the front of the truck struck her, according to FHP.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital and remained on-scene, the crash report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.