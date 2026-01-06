Orlando delivery driver accused of hitting, dragging woman from car in road rage dispute, police say

The Brief An Orlando woman was arrested after she allegedly got into a physical fight with another driver near the Mall at Millenia. Antoinette Evans, 24, was accused of dragging another driver out of her car and hitting her. Evans claimed the other woman cut her off multiple times and attempted to kick her.



Antoinette Evans, 24, is accused of hurting another driver near the Mall of Millenia.

What we know:

Antoinette Evans, 24, is facing multiple charges, including vehicle burglary and batter after getting into a physical fight with another driver near the Mall at Millenia.

When Orlando Police officers arrived on the scene, a witness pointed to Evans, telling officers she was hitting the other driver, an arrest affidavit said.

Evans told officers she was leaving a business on Millenia Boulevard when another driver – who officers identified as a 22-year-old woman – cut her off multiple times on the road. Evans reported that the woman cut through the opening in the median and later cut her a off again, causing a crash.

After the crash, Evans told police she got out of her car and walked to the other woman's vehicle, where the woman tried to kick her thorough the open door window. After the woman did this again, Evans said she hit at the woman's leg to avoid getting hit. Evans told police the woman got out of her car and attempted to swing at her. Evans then hit the woman and held her down until police arrived, she told officers.

Soda bottle thrown through a window

The other side:

The woman claimed that Evans cut her off, driving recklessly, and followed her on the road, the arrest affidavit said. The woman said Evans threw a soda bottle at her, through the window, while both cars were moving. Investigators later found an empty plastic soda bottle on the floorboard and said the driver's side floorboard was soaked.

She told police that Evans quickly drove past her, in which the back right of Evans' car hit hit the front left of her car.

After the crash, the woman said Evans got out of her car and punched her in the head through the driver's window. She then told police that Evans opened the driver's door, grabbed her, dragged her out of the car to the grass and punched her. The woman claimed she didn't touch Evans.

A witness told police she saw Evans open the woman's door, drag her out and punch the woman several times.

Evans was charged with vehicle burglary due to allegedly reaching into the woman's car, two counts of battery and one count of shooting or throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle from the soda bottle thrown into the car. Evans was also issued multiple non-criminal traffic citations involving the crash, police said.