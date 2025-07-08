Orlando woman with 'urgent message' for President Trump arrested outside his Mar-a-Lago resort: affidavit

The Brief An Orlando woman was arrested after approaching a Mar-a-Lago entrance and requesting to speak with President Donald Trump, officials said. The woman, identified as Caroline Shaw, had a suspended license and an expired vehicle registration, and told authorities she had firearms in her van. She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on multiple charges, including driving with a suspended license.



An Orlando woman was arrested on multiple charges, including driving with a suspended license, after approaching one of the entrance gates of the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach requesting to speak to the President on Monday night, officials say.

What we know:

On July 7, 2025, officers from the Palm Beach Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person being investigated by the United States Secret Service (USSS).

The USSS identified the suspect as Caroline Shaw, whose permanent residence is in Orlando. Shaw allegedly approached the south gate of the resort, owned by President Donald Trump, requesting to speak with him, claiming she had an "urgent message".

Shaw's vehicle, a gray Mercedes van, was searched by the USSS and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Shaw informed the USSS, during their initial encounter, that she had firearms in the vehicle.

Officers discovered that Shaw's vehicle registration had expired in December 2021 and her license was suspended in April 2023, due to her not paying traffic citations.

Shaw was arrested and charged with Driving while License Suspended w/ Knowledge and Failure to Register a Vehicle. She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.