Orlando weather: Warmer temps before rain chances increase later this week

The Brief Rain chances rising this week, with a few light showers and sprinkles possible Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. A cold front moving into the area this week will bring changes for the weekend.



A few passing light showers and sprinkles are possible today and tomorrow, primarily during the afternoon hours.

How much rain will we get?:

This will be due to an onshore wind, meaning areas along the coast will have the highest chance of these showers. With only a 10-20% chance of rain, most will stay dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds today through tomorrow.

By the end of the work week, chances will increase to 60% for Friday afternoon and evening as moisture increases ahead of an incoming cold front.

For the weekend, it won't be a washout, but additional scattered showers are possible.

How hot will it get?:

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Cold front brings changes for the weekend

Gusty winds, rough surf, and noticeably lower temperatures are on the way for this weekend due to an approaching cold front.

Winds, especially at the coast, will be gusting up to 35-40 mph which could reach Wind Advisory levels.

Large breaking waves and a high risk of dangerous and life-threatening strong rip currents can be expected at the beaches.

This could lead to minor beach and dune erosion as well. Temperatures across Central Florida will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s for highs.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days. Hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.