Florida woman accused of intentionally crashing car, killing boyfriend goes on trial

The Brief Leigha Mumby is accused of speeding above 90 mph and crashing into a tree during an argument with Daniel Waterman. Waterman survived initially but later died from his injuries; prosecutors say he described a threatening remark before the crash. Mumby faces vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges, while her defense argues the crash was an accident.



The trial is underway for a woman accused of intentionally crashing her car into a tree during an argument with her boyfriend, who later died from his injuries.

Leigha Mumby is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the crash that killed 22-year-old Daniel Waterman.

Prosecutors say argument happened before crash

The backstory:

Prosecutors told jurors Mumby and Waterman were arguing in the car just minutes before the crash.

"She was screaming that Daniel Waterman was cheating on her and that she had seen a text from another woman," prosecutors said in court.

Investigators said Mumby accelerated to more than 90 mph before the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Mumby was pregnant with Waterman's child at the time.

Defense says crash was an accident

Mumby's attorneys argued she did not deliberately crash the vehicle and instead lost control.

"Does it make more sense that something happened within that vehicle that she did not expect, she did not anticipate, and she did not control?" a defense attorney told jurors.

Waterman survived crash before dying months later

Waterman initially survived the crash but suffered serious injuries and later fell into a coma.

Before the crash, Waterman said Mumby told him, "I don't care what happens. You'll get what you deserve," according to investigators.

Waterman died months later from his injuries.

Mumby is now on trial on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.