Lake County firefighters want AI cameras out of their trucks: 'Too creepy'

The Brief Lake County firefighters are expressing frustration over constant surveillance from AI-powered cameras installed in fire trucks and ambulances across the county. Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini plans to bring forward a proposal on Oct. 27 to remove the driver-facing cameras due to privacy concerns. Union officials argue that routine movements are misinterpreted as distractions, creating a pervasive environment of scrutiny instead of protection.



Lake County firefighters face mounting tension over AI-monitored cabs, prompting local officials to push for the removal of surveillance equipment.

The cameras

The backstory:

Lake County fire trucks and ambulances feature cameras facing out toward the road and inward toward drivers and passengers, capturing conversations inside the cab. Firefighters feel subjected to constant scrutiny because the AI-powered lenses trigger recordings upon detecting movement.

"It had unintended consequences, which was everybody felt like they were just constantly being scrutinized all day long," said Jason Graham, President of Professional Firefighters of Lake County, Local 3990. Union leaders initially understood the goal was to shield the county from liability, but they now argue the setup does more harm than good.

'A failed experiment'

Commissioner Anthony Sabatini aligns with the firefighters and seeks to remove the monitoring devices. "It's too invasive, it's too creepy, and so I think they just need to be removed," said Commissioner Anthony Sabatini.

Cameras in other counties

Dig deeper:

Other jurisdictions handle in-vehicle technology differently to balance accountability and privacy.

Flagler County Fire Rescue, for instance, introduced 360-degree cameras following sexual misconduct investigations involving a paramedic. Those cameras allow the drivers to see what’s happening between patients and paramedics in the back of an ambulance, but do not record video.

Orange County utilizes similar live-feed cameras without recording capabilities to monitor patient interactions.

Curt Varone, an attorney and deputy fire chief with over 50 years in the fire service, notes that monitoring can be beneficial but risks weaponization when trust fractures between labor and management.

What's next:

Lake County government representatives declined to comment on the initial purchase price or ongoing contract fees for the camera systems. FOX 35 News has submitted a records request for that information.

Commissioner Anthony Sabatini plans to bring this topic up at Lake County’s meeting on Oct. 27.