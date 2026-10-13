SeaWorld Orlando temporarily closes Mako after Six Flags Georgia coaster death

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The Brief SeaWorld Orlando has temporarily closed one of its roller coasters following a deadly incident involving a similar coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. SeaWorld said it closed Mako "out of an abundance of caution" after a man fell from the Goliath coaster at Six Flags. Both coasters are manufactured by Swiss company Bolliger & Mabillard.



SeaWorld Orlando has temporarily closed its Mako roller coaster following the death of a man who fell from a similar coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, officials said.

Mako is from Swiss manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, the same company behind Six Flags' Goliath coaster, which was involved in the deadly incident Monday.

Mako roller coaster closed at SeaWorld Orlando

What they're saying:

The decision to close the coaster was made "out of an abundance of caution," a SeaWorld Orlando spokesperson told FOX 35.

SeaWorld said that the safety of guests and its staff is its top priority.

"We adhere to the highest safety standards," the spokesperson said. "Our staff and technicians routinely inspect our rides and work closely with ride manufacturers and other engineering and safety experts to ensure we consistently meet and exceed the highest safety standards and guidelines."

Mako opened at the park in 2016. It reaches speeds of 73 mph and heights of 200 feet.

What we don't know:

SeaWorld did not say how long its Mako coaster would remain closed, nor when it would reopen.

Guest dies after falling off Six Flags' Goliath coaster in Georgia

The backstory:

A man died Monday after he was ejected from his seat while riding the Goliath coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, reportedly hit other riders as he fell to the ground.

Several park visitors told officials they witnessed the fall.

Six Flags temporarily shuts down other coasters

By the numbers:

Six Flags temporarily closed several roller coasters at its parks in the United States and Canada following the deadly incident.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks," Six Flags said in a statement, according to FOX 5 in Atlanta. "The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities."

What to know about Goliath and B&M

Goliath is what's known as a hypercoaster and reaches speeds of 70 mph and heights of 200 feet.

B&M has made several hypercoaster models currently in operation at several parks around the world, according to its website:

Mako, SeaWorld Orlando

Goliath, Six Flags Over Georgia

Candymonium, Hersheypark

Shambhala, PortAdventurea Park

Diamondback, King's Island

Silver Star, Europa-Park

Nitro, Six Flags Great Adventure

B&M has also made several other coasters featured at Florida theme parks, including SheiKra, Manta, Phoenix Rising, Montu, Penguin Trek, Kumba, and Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.