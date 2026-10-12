Suspect arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into vehicle: Deputies

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The Brief Deputies said a driver fled an attempted traffic stop around 8 p.m. The suspect hit stop sticks and later crashed into another vehicle before running away. Deputies searched the area near U.S. 17-92 and State Road 419 and took the suspect into custody.



A driver was arrested Monday night after Seminole County sheriff's deputies said the suspect fled an attempted traffic stop, hit stop sticks and crashed into another vehicle before running away.

Search ends with suspect's arrest

What we know:

The incident began around 8 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. Authorities said the driver fled, but the deputy did not pursue.

Deputies positioned other units ahead of the vehicle and deployed stop sticks. The suspect's vehicle hit the stop sticks but continued traveling at a high speed before crashing into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The suspect's vehicle eventually stopped near U.S. 17-92 and State Road 419. Authorities said the driver ran from the vehicle, prompting deputies to search the surrounding area.

Deputies later found the suspect and took the person into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not immediately release the suspect's identity or information about possible charges.