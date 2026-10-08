Kennedy Space Center offering $21 tickets to Brevard County residents

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The Brief Brevard County residents can get discounted admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for a limited time. Kennedy Space Center is running its "Salute to Brevard" offer, which lets residents buy one-day tickets to the attraction for $21 each ($16 for children). The ticket deal is available Oct. 12-25, 2026.



Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering Brevard County residents discounted admission this month.

Residents can get one-day admission for $21 each ($16 for children ages 3-11) from Oct. 12 through Oct. 25.

A one-day ticket to the complex typically costs $77 for adults and $67 for children.

What is the Salute to Brevard offer?

The ticket discount is part of KSC's annual Salute to Brevard promotion, which is only available to Brevard Counry residents as a "thank you" for their continued support.

Tickets must be purchased at the Kennedy Space Center Will Call, Information or self-service kiosks on the day of visit.

Residents can purchase up to six tickets at the discounted rate.

Proof of residency, such as a driver's license or utility bill, is required.

KSC previously offered a similar deal to residents of Seminole, Volusia, Orange and Osceola counties last month.

Giving back to the community

During the Salute to Brevard promotion, KSC is partnering with the Sharing Center of Central Brevard.

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods, non-perishable items and hygiene products for donation.

"The generosity we see each year during Salute to Brevard makes a meaningful difference for individuals and families throughout our community," said David Brubanker, Sharing Center of Central Brevard president and CEO, in a statement.

Kennedy Space Center attractions

"Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex features exhibits and displays that showcase the history and future of NASA's space program.

Some of the exhibits include the Space Shuttle Atlantis, the Rocket Garden, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex and the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Visitors can also enjoy the "Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure" stage show and the Planet Play indoor play area.