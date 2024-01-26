Orlando weather: Warm temps in store across Central Florida ahead of cold front

TODAY: Another "rinse and repeat" forecast is on the way for our Friday! This means today will be similar to our set-up Thursday, with another beautiful day.

Plan for warm temperatures and the low risk of a few isolated and spotty showers. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and mid-80s as our warm stretch continues.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be the warmest stretch of the week so far! In fact, we'll come just shy of our record high of 86° for Jan. 27 set back in 1972, with a forecast high of 85°.

Sunday is our transition day, as a potent cold front moves through the region. A few fading showers can't be ruled out at times for Sunday along with some gusty winds as well as the front pushes through. Highs will only make it into the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is when we flip the forecast back to reality with cooler temperatures and the return of more sunshine and dry time.

Morning temperatures Monday will also be on the cold side, with many of us tumbling down into the 40s for lows. This will help set the stage for afternoon highs, which will only reach the low 60s for most Monday.

Tuesday features more of the same with sunshine and highs in the 60s.