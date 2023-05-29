Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns: Our great stretch of weather continues today with lots of sunshine this afternoon and little to no rain chance.

We can't completely rule out a stray shower/storm this afternoon off the seabreeze south of Cocoa Beach.

A high rip current risk continues for the Atlantic coastline. Afternoon highs will pump into the upper 80s inland, closer to the beaches, low-mid 80s. Rain chances near Brevard County are in the 20% or less range.



BEACHES: The beaches see warm temps and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Rip current risk will stage in the high range at ALL beaches on this Memorial Day Monday. Highs hit near 83 or so. Surf is in the the 1-3' range as a some residual ENE swell slides into the local surf zone. Wind will be light earlier, rotating onshore at 5-10mph for the afternoon. Low tide is around 10am, high tide around 4pm.



THEME PARKS: More fantastic weather to hit the parks! Mixed skies and warm temps on tap today. Bring that sunscreen, you'll need it!

OUTLOOK: Looks like an increase in moisture for the area through mid-week. Low pressure will draw closer to the region by Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will return to the 70% range during this time. Seems like half of the forecast models develop the low in the Gulf, others develop the low East of Florida.

Either way, breeze and rain chances will increase with locally heavy rain possibly in the cards. Stay tuned, we'll be tracking!