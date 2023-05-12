Orlando weather: Warm start to the day; rain possible Friday afternoon

Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 70 degrees

Central Florida has another hot and humid afternoon as inland temperatures head for the upper-80s, near 90 degrees, with the lower 80s expected along the beaches. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Rain chances return this afternoon with coverage lowest along the coast at 10%, 20% near Orlando and 40%-50% out in the Western viewing area. A few strong to isolated severe storms will be possible in the western counties after 3 p.m. today. Heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts will be possible there. Remember, when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

BEACHES:

The beaches will be warm with a few PM breezes and a sun and cloud mix. Rain chances are low at 10% or less. Most coastal areas are dry today. Don't forget the sunscreen today and this weekend.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a hot day at the theme parks with temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies prevail with the chance for isolated showers and storms after 2 p.m. Stay hydrated today.

OUTLOOK:

Central Florida is in a summer like weather pattern over the next several days. Highs will range between the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances stay fairly low at 20-30% through Mother's Day weekend. Sunday will be beautiful with warm highs in the upper-80s with mostly dry skies for mom! Looking ahead to next week, expect hot highs near 90, lows in the 70s and rain coverage near 30% daily.