Orlando weather: 90-degree weather this weekend; cooler coast

The Brief Central Florida is set for a beautiful, unseasonably warm weekend with temperatures climbing into the low 90s on Saturday While Friday morning travelers in Seminole County may encounter lingering smoke due to a temperature inversion, skies will remain mostly clear with a moderate rip current risk persisting at the beaches. A dry cold front arriving Sunday night will bring an end to the heat, ushering in gusty winds and noticeably cooler highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for the start of next week.



A beautiful weekend is in store for those in Central Florida.

Skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees in many spots. At the beaches, highs will warm into the mid 80s, upper 80s inland, and into the low 90s along and near I-95 due to the sea breeze.

Weather for Friday, April 17

Temperatures across Central Florida on Friday will reach the high 80s – 90s in DeLand – with slightly cooler temperatures along the coastline. Temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, FOX 35's Brooks Garner said.

Clermont: 89 degrees

Kissimmee: 88 degrees

Orlando: 89 degrees

Leesburg: 90 degrees

Sanford: 89 degrees

DeLand: 90 degrees

Titusville: 85 degrees

Cocoa Beach: 82 degrees

Daytona Beach: 84 degrees

Palm Coast: 88 degrees

Early morning smoke in Seminole County

Those traveling along Interstate 4 in Seminole County early Friday morning should expect lingering smoke caused by a temperature inversion trapping air pollution near the surface. While meteorologists expect the smoke to dissipate by late morning, experts provide health and safety tips for high air pollution conditions.

Read more: What's that burning smell? How to protect yourself from smoke in Seminole County

Surf conditions

A moderate rip current risk is in place along the coast.

Meteorologists advise people to swim near a life guarded tower for beach safety.

Looking ahead

For the weekend, we'll continue to heat things up – at least for Saturday. Highs will break into the low 90s for Saturday and upper 80s Sunday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

A dry cold front is moving through the region Sunday night, causing temperatures to drop about four degrees below normal. The temperature highs will range from the low 70s to 80, Garner predicted.

By Monday, a cold front will move in, bringing an end to the heat and sunshine, at least briefly. Rain chances will be slim, only at 20% so far for Monday with increasing clouds and gusty winds. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as a result, as highs only reach the middle and upper 70s for the first half of next week.