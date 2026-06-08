Orlando weather: Temps in the 90s for Central Florida before rain chances return midweek

The Brief A hot and humid start to the workweek for Central Florida as temperatures climb back into the 90s. Rain chances will increase by midweek, leading to showers and storms.



The work week begins on a hot note across Central Florida.

After starting off in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning, temperatures will be heating up in a big way this afternoon.

Plan for highs to warm into the low and middle 90s inland and closer to the upper 80s along the coast.

We'll stay generally dry today, with only a slim chance (10%) of an isolated light shower and a stray sprinkle or two. These will mainly take place in Flagler and Volusia counties this afternoon and evening.

There will be a steady increase in the clouds as the day progresses due to the coastal showers.

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Partly cloudy overnight, warm and slightly muggier.

Tuesday morning lows will fall into the low and middle 70s.

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The forecast for the rest of this week features more Florida-like humidity, rain chances, and temperatures.

Highs will be near-normal for much of this week, reaching the low 90s.

Moisture continues to build this week, which will lead to higher humidity and increasing chances of showers and storms by the end of the week.