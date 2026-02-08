Orlando weather: Sunshine in early part of work week

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Clear with some patchy fog forming overnight into early Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.



LOOKING AHEAD: Lots of sunshine in the coming days with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to near 80 areas away from the beaches.

Tiny chance of a rain shower Thursday and Friday but only about 10% chances

Tricky forecast for the Daytona 500 with a front likely coming through Florida sometime between Saturday night and Monday of next week.

Too soon to know if rain will delay or postpone the race on Sunday - models are split if the race gets in before it rains, or is a decent rain/thunderstorm delay.

Other than the front late this weekend, no major weather systems are in sight — or changes in temperature.



MORE ON DAYTONA:

A cold front will try and pass across Florida late next weekend. Data is split - when does the front come through, and how strong is it? Range of outcomes ranges between severe thunderstorms and a major (likely multi-hour delay) or a dry race with minimal-no shower impact.

We should get more confidence in the forecast by Wednesday or Thursday of this week (for Sunday 2/15 afternoon).