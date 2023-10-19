Orlando weather: Sunshine and warmer temperatures expected across Central Florida

Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a lovely Thursday ahead across Central Florida. Temperatures won't be quite as low as what we felt yesterday. Afternoon highs will reach the low-80s with a few clouds and dry skies. Wake-up temperatures tomorrow will be in the 50s and 60s.

BEACHES:

It will be a nice day along our east coast beaches. Skies will feature some afternoon clouds and stay dry all day. Forecast highs reach the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. The rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 2-3' range.

THEME PARKS:

Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures at the theme parks today! Expect a dry skies and afternoon highs near 82 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, don't forget your hat and sunglasses. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

Our local weather stays quite nice as we head into the weekend. Just a slight increase in a few showers on Friday evening as a weak front moves across the state.

Rain chances look to cap off in the 10% range during this time. This means dry air slides back into the region for the coming weekend. Highs will return to the low/mid-80s by this weekend and into early next week. Winds will increase by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Tammy formed in the Atlantic yesterday. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by late this weekend.

The latest track shows it will eventually make a curve from the northwest to the northeast. Tammy will not threaten central Florida or the U.S. The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to update you on the tropics