TIMELINE: Strong to severe storms to bring lightning, heavy rain to Central Florida Thursday

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: Today is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. There is the chance for strong and isolated severe storms mainly from 4-8 p.m.

The sea breezes will get active and collide through the center of the state and eventually shift towards our east coast. A few storms could get strong featuring heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. Before the storms begin, afternoon highs will soar to the low-90s across the Orlando metro and reaching the mid-80s along our east coast beaches. Stay weather aware.

BEACHES: The beaches start great but, will end on a stormy note. Highs seaside soar into the mid-80s, with a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day. The late afternoon and evening hours will bring an increase in storm coverage. Storms could produce some heavy rain and many lightning strikes with the chance for gusty winds. Rip current threat stands in a moderate range so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS: It will be a hot day at the theme parks with temperatures peaking at 92 degrees with a lot of sunshine to start. After 2 p.m. scattered storms could pop-off with coverage at 60%. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in the stronger storms. Keep an eye on the sky and when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: Summer-like weather continues for the rest of this week and continue into the weekend. You can expect hot afternoon highs and daily afternoon/ evening storm chances.

Friday-Sunday look fairly active as well with a 40-50% chance for strong storms across central Florida featuring heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds at times. While rain chances will be lower overall for to start your weekend, it looks like rainy season is slowly sneaking into Central Florida! Stay tuned and depend on the FOX 35 Storm team!