Orlando weather: Stormy Labor Day ahead for Central Florida

The Brief More storms expected across Central Florida on Labor Day. Rain chances jump to 80%, with showers and downpours expected this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will be slightly lower compared to the weekend, with highs nearing 90 degrees.



The brief break in more widespread storm coverage on Sunday is officially behind us as deep atmospheric moisture surges across Central Florida.

Rain chances jump to 80% for Labor Day as a weak frontal boundary approaches from the north and interacts with the daily sea breeze collision.

Expect some morning sunshine and isolated showers to give way to widespread pm showers and thunderstorms.

Slow-moving storms will be capable of torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and localized gusty winds, so keep an eye on radar if you have outdoor holiday plans.

Elevated storm chances (60%) linger through midweek before returning toward seasonal averages near 40–50% by Friday.

Temperatures dip slightly

With extra cloud cover and earlier rain development, high temperatures drop a few degrees compared to the weekend.

Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90° across Central Florida through Tuesday. High humidity will keep conditions feeling steamy, pushing midday heat index values into the triple digits before rain brings a bit of relief.

Temps gradually return to the lower 90s toward the end of the week as storm coverage eases.

Tracking the tropics

Quiet Atlantic:

Despite approaching the historical peak of hurricane season, the Atlantic basin remains remarkably quiet.

Strong wind shear and pockets of dry air continue to prevent tropical disturbances from organizing.

The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone development across the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next 7 days.