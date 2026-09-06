15-year-old girl dies after ATV crash in Osteen, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl has died after an ATV overturned in Osteen on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened right after noon in the area of Pell Road and Ashby Way.
Early investigation showed the ATV was traveling on Pell Road before overturning on its left side.
The driver of the ATV, the 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead on scene. A 13-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash caused an area roadblock on Pell Road.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.