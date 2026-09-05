3 hospitalized in Altamonte Springs crash, police say
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ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash in Altamonte Springs, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.
Officials were dispatched to the crash in the area of State Road 436 and Hermits Trail just before 4:30 p.m.
Two adults and one child were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officials have not said what led to the crash.
The crash prompted area delays as traffic was being diverted at Newburyport Avenue.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Altamonte Springs Police Department.