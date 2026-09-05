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3 hospitalized in Altamonte Springs crash, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Seminole County News
Published September 5, 2026 5:43 PM EDT
Published September 5, 2026 5:43 PM EDT
article

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash in Altamonte Springs, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Officials were dispatched to the crash in the area of State Road 436 and Hermits Trail just before 4:30 p.m.

Two adults and one child were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials have not said what led to the crash. 

The crash prompted area delays as traffic was being diverted at Newburyport Avenue.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. 

Seminole County News