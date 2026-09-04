Influencer Jack Doherty arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police say
Social media influencer Jack Doherty has been arrested in Florida.
What we know:
Doherty was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Friday morning, Sept. 4, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery and booked into the Broward County jail, according to Fort Lauderdale Police and online jail records.
His bond was listed as $0.00 Friday evening.
Fort Lauderdale police said officers responded to a home shortly before noon regarding a domestic dispute. Police said Doherty and a female got into a physical fight inside the home.
The woman was not injured, police said. Doherty was then arrested.
TMZ, citing a source close to the social media influencer, reported that Doherty's actions were in self-defense.
The backstory:
Doherty, then 22, was arrested by Miami Beach police in November 2025 on drug-related charges, including possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
According to online court records, Doherty was formally charged in January 2026 with felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence, a misdemeanor. In March, he was accepted into a drug pre-trial diversion program.
The marijuana possession charge was dropped, court records show.
By the numbers:
Doherty has amassed more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, and has uploaded more than 2,200 videos. On Instagram, he has more than 2.7 million followers.
The Source: This story uses information from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the Broward County Jail website regarding Jack Doherty's September 2026 arrest, and public court records via the Miami-Dade Clerk of Court and Comptroller website regarding his November 2025 arrest. Supplemental reporting from TMZ. Reported from Orlando.