Influencer Jack Doherty arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police say

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The Brief Social media influencer Jack Doherty has been arrested in Florida. Doherty was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Friday, Sept. 4, after getting into a physical fight with a female, police said. He was arrested under suspicion of domestic battery and booked into the Broward County Jail.



Social media influencer Jack Doherty has been arrested in Florida.

What we know:

Doherty was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Friday morning, Sept. 4, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery and booked into the Broward County jail, according to Fort Lauderdale Police and online jail records.

His bond was listed as $0.00 Friday evening.

Fort Lauderdale police said officers responded to a home shortly before noon regarding a domestic dispute. Police said Doherty and a female got into a physical fight inside the home.

The woman was not injured, police said. Doherty was then arrested.

TMZ, citing a source close to the social media influencer, reported that Doherty's actions were in self-defense.

The backstory:

Doherty, then 22, was arrested by Miami Beach police in November 2025 on drug-related charges, including possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

According to online court records, Doherty was formally charged in January 2026 with felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence, a misdemeanor. In March, he was accepted into a drug pre-trial diversion program.

The marijuana possession charge was dropped, court records show.

By the numbers:

Doherty has amassed more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, and has uploaded more than 2,200 videos. On Instagram, he has more than 2.7 million followers.