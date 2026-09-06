1 dead after vehicle crashes into barrier on I-4: FHP

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A 44-year-old Lakeland woman died following a crash on I-4 near Daryl Carter Parkway Sunday morning.

What we know:

According to officials, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. as the woman was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound on I-4. Investigators said she suffered a possible medical episode, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the grass median near the Daryl Carter Parkway exit.

Troopers say the Honda Accord continued through the intersection, struck a curb and then crashed into a concrete traffic barrier near the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp. The vehicle caught fire following the impact.

Reports suggest that the driver was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A passenger was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the Honda Accord may have been involved in an earlier crash near I-4 mile marker 69 involving a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Both crashes remain under investigation.