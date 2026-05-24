Orlando weather: Rainfall totals for past 24 hours

The Brief Parts of Central Florida received four to five inches of much-needed overnight rain across western Central Florida communities, including Orange, Lake, and Sumter counties. Coastal areas like Titusville and Melbourne missed out on the heavy precipitation due to the easterly Atlantic winds pushing the storm systems deep into the western side of the peninsula. Despite the brief moisture relief, strict burn bans remain active across multiple parched counties as Sunday brings partly cloudy skies, afternoon shower chances, and midday temperatures climbing to a high of 86 degrees.



Parts of Central Florida received several inches of much-needed rain amid the ongoing drought.

Areas west of Orlando – including Orange, Lake and Sumter counties – received four to five inches of rain overnight from Saturday, May 23 to Sunday. Areas closer to the coast – Titusville, Cocoa, Melbourne – had much less rain, if any. Onshore wind from the Atlantic allowed a sea breeze collision to occur closer to the Gulf Coast.

Here's a list of rainfall totals by area:

Active burn bans in Central Florida

The rain was much-needed, especially in dry areas currently under a burn ban. These areas include:

Marion County

Sumter County

Orange County

Seminole County

Brevard County

Polk County

Lake County

Temperatures for Sunday, May 24

Sunday morning brought temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The weather will be partly cloudy, with a high of 86 degrees by noon. There'll be a chance for showers at 3 p.m.

DeLand: 72 degrees

Palm Coast: 72 degrees

Melbourne: 80 degrees

Kissimmee: 77 degrees

Winter Haven: 74 degrees

Orlando: 76 degrees

Sanford: 74 degrees