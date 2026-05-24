Orlando weather: Rainfall totals for past 24 hours
Parts of Central Florida received several inches of much-needed rain amid the ongoing drought.
Areas west of Orlando – including Orange, Lake and Sumter counties – received four to five inches of rain overnight from Saturday, May 23 to Sunday. Areas closer to the coast – Titusville, Cocoa, Melbourne – had much less rain, if any. Onshore wind from the Atlantic allowed a sea breeze collision to occur closer to the Gulf Coast.
Here's a list of rainfall totals by area:
Active burn bans in Central Florida
The rain was much-needed, especially in dry areas currently under a burn ban. These areas include:
- Marion County
- Sumter County
- Orange County
- Seminole County
- Brevard County
- Polk County
- Lake County
Temperatures for Sunday, May 24
Sunday morning brought temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The weather will be partly cloudy, with a high of 86 degrees by noon. There'll be a chance for showers at 3 p.m.
- DeLand: 72 degrees
- Palm Coast: 72 degrees
- Melbourne: 80 degrees
- Kissimmee: 77 degrees
- Winter Haven: 74 degrees
- Orlando: 76 degrees
- Sanford: 74 degrees
The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 35's T.J. Springer.