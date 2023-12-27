Orlando weather: Rain forecasted for the morning commute but a chilly weekend is in store

We've got a few sprinkles on the radar this Wednesday morning from a little upper-level disturbance riding along the subtropical jet stream, but it'll give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs around 70°.

Tonight, rain redevelops and overspreads much of the region for a likely wet morning commute. The rain won't be heavy, but it will likely stick around for much of the day in a light capacity with 1/4"-1/2" of rain by the time it ends Thursday evening.

This rain represents the leading edge of a much cooler air mass, setting us up for a chilly weekend.

Friday will feature gusty winds with temps in the 50s for much of the day. Due to the chill factor, Friday AND Saturday will be FOX 35 Weather Impact Days.