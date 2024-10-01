Orlando weather: Potential tropical system in the Gulf could bring days of rain next week

On this first day of October, we'll have numerous thunderstorms developing this afternoon around the time when students head home from school, peaking around the time of our afternoon commute and concluding after dinner.

Any one location could see rain for up to 2 hours, leading to 2"-4" of rain and some spotty flooding in the typical low spots.Storm Impacts will include blinding rain for drivers, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and wind gusts past 45 mph.

This could further loosen limbs already damaged and dangling after Hurricane Helene last week.

For the rest of this week, storm chances will fall to an isolated 40% chance.Next week, we're tracking the potential for a tropical system in the Gulf. At the same time, a nice fall cold front will push toward Florida, stalling just north of us, and helping to pull that system toward Florida, though as of this morning, focused over South Florida.

This could bring several days of potentially flooding rain next week -- especially in South Florida. This will not be a repeat of Helene and looks now to remain on the weaker side, overall. It will keep Florida unsettled all of next week. The position of the cold front and eastward trajectory of that low will determine our rain chances.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Isaac is heading into the shipping lanes of the N. Atlantic losing its tropical characteristics, Joyce is dying on the vine, Kirk is set to become a major hurricane and curve away safely, with Leslie likely waiting in the winds in that 90% chance for development zone.