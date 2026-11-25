The Brief Widespread rain today will renew concerns of flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for Brevard County (conditions are favorable for flooding) Weather will improve for Thanksgiving, but turn breezy and cooler.



An area of low pressure developing over the southeastern Gulf will cross the Florida peninsula today, bringing widespread rain with embedded heavier downpours and occasional thunderstorms.

Rain chances will range from 70 to 90% across Central Florida.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties through late tonight.

How much rain will we get?:

These areas can expect 1 to 2 inches of additional rain, with localized totals of 3 to 4 inches. Across the rest of east Central Florida, generally 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected, with isolated totals up to 3 inches possible.

The exact track of the developing low remains important. A farther north track could result in locally higher rainfall totals and an increased risk of severe weather, particularly along the Treasure Coast and near Lake Okeechobee.

The primary thunderstorm threats are lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph. There is a conditional risk for damaging winds exceeding 60 mph and an isolated tornado if the low tracks farther north.

Unlike our previous flood events, this system will keep moving rather than stall over the area for several days. However, given the already saturated ground, additional flooding remains our primary concern.

Cloud cover and widespread rain will hold temperatures near 70 degrees around Orlando, with low to mid 70s farther south.

Thanksgiving forecast

What to expect:

Much improved conditions are expected as the low pulls away toward the Carolinas. A few lingering showers are possible early in the morning, but most of Thanksgiving Day should be dry.

It will be noticeably breezy with west winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 mph. Drier air will gradually filter into Central Florida, with afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will drop quickly Thursday evening, making for a chilly start to Black Friday.

Beach and boating conditions

Increasing winds, building seas and elevated astronomical tides will create hazardous conditions along the Atlantic coast today and Thanksgiving.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect, with minor coastal flooding possible around high tide. The full super moon is to blame. Rough surf and a high risk of rip currents will continue through at least Thursday.

Offshore seas will build to 6 to 10 feet today, with hazardous boating conditions continuing through Thanksgiving.

St. Johns River flooding

All five monitored river forecast points along the St. Johns River in east Central Florida remain in Major Flood Stage, including Cocoa, Geneva, Sanford, DeLand and Astor.

All five are forecast to remain in Major Flood Stage for at least another week. Today’s rainfall could contribute to additional rises across the river basin, prolonging flooding impacts for communities already dealing with high water.

Weekend weather

High pressure builds over Florida Friday and Saturday, providing a welcome stretch of dry weather with plenty of sunshine and significantly lower humidity.

Friday morning temperatures will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s, with afternoon highs generally in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will gradually diminish, with light winds expected Saturday as high pressure settles overhead.

Rainy start to next week

Looking ahead:

Our dry stretch will be relatively short-lived. Moisture begins returning Sunday as high pressure moves offshore and another weather system approaches the southeastern United States.

Rain chances increase to 30 to 50% Sunday through Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. Temperatures will gradually moderate, particularly overnight.

While it is too early to determine the magnitude of any potential rainfall impacts, we will continue monitoring this pattern closely given the ongoing river flooding and saturated ground across much of Central Florida.