The Brief Stone Island families in Volusia County face continued flooding as the St. Johns River reaches historic levels and continues to rise. Some residents have been trapped in their homes for days, with at least one family rescued Tuesday night. Residents like Wesley Tykeson are struggling to keep floodwaters out of their homes as the threat of further flooding grows.



Families in Volusia County continue to face rising floodwaters with no clear end in sight. In Stone Island, near Deltona, some residents have been trapped in their homes for days as the St. Johns River continues to rise.

A family was rescued from the floodwaters Tuesday night, highlighting the growing danger facing the neighborhood.

Stone Island residents forced from flooded homes

Local perspective:

Even though the rain has stopped, parts of Stone Island remain underwater. Some residents have had to be rescued after spending days stranded in their homes.

The St. Johns River has reached historic levels, and experts say the water is expected to continue rising.

Residents struggle to protect their homes

Wesley Tykeson, a Stone Island resident, said he has been working around the clock to keep floodwater out of his home.

For the past four days, water has been entering through one area of his house. He has been pumping it back outside, but the flooding has since reached his garage and is approaching the front door.

Tykeson said he fears the water eventually will find its way into the home's main living area, leaving him unable to keep up with the flooding.

He said he never expected conditions in the neighborhood to become this severe.