Volusia County families monitor rising St. Johns River, others forced from home
SANFORD, Fla. - Families in Volusia County continue to face rising floodwaters with no clear end in sight. In Stone Island, near Deltona, some residents have been trapped in their homes for days as the St. Johns River continues to rise.
A family was rescued from the floodwaters Tuesday night, highlighting the growing danger facing the neighborhood.
Stone Island residents forced from flooded homes
Local perspective:
Even though the rain has stopped, parts of Stone Island remain underwater. Some residents have had to be rescued after spending days stranded in their homes.
The St. Johns River has reached historic levels, and experts say the water is expected to continue rising.
Residents struggle to protect their homes
Wesley Tykeson, a Stone Island resident, said he has been working around the clock to keep floodwater out of his home.
For the past four days, water has been entering through one area of his house. He has been pumping it back outside, but the flooding has since reached his garage and is approaching the front door.
Tykeson said he fears the water eventually will find its way into the home's main living area, leaving him unable to keep up with the flooding.
He said he never expected conditions in the neighborhood to become this severe.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Stone Island residents, including Wesley Tykeson.