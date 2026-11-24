The Brief Flood Watch issued ahead of another round of rain tonight into Wednesday. Major flooding continues along the St. Johns River. Thanksgiving trends drier with cooler weather for Black Friday and Saturday.



Mostly cloudy skies will dominate today with occasional sprinkles and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Most of the day should remain dry before the rain chances increase tonight.

An area of low pressure developing in the southeastern Gulf near Cuba will track northeast across South Florida and into the Atlantic on Wednesday.

Flooding concerns

What to expect:

Rainfall totals of 1-2" are expected across these areas, with 0.25-0.5" farther north in the Orlando area. There is a low (10%) probability of localized totals reaching 3-4" across our southern communities.

As grounds are saturated with standing water in many areas, a Flood Watch goes into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday for Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties. Any new rain has nowhere to be absorbed, and will instead pool and pond.

Unlike our previous two major rain events, this system will be relatively fast-moving with far less rain. However, with the ground already saturated, even modest rainfall could trigger renewed flooding in vulnerable neighborhoods.

Thunderstorm potential Wednesday

A few embedded thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, capable of producing lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Should enough sunshine break through the clouds, a stronger storm threat could develop, primarily south of Melbourne and Kissimmee.

Confidence in severe weather remains low at this time and the highest thunderstorm threat will set up across South Florida.

St. Johns River Flooding

River Flood Warnings remain in effect at Cocoa, Geneva, Sanford, DeLand and Astor. All five forecast points are either experiencing major flooding or are projected to reach major flood stage in the coming days.

This will be a prolonged flooding event. Additional rainfall across the basin Wednesday could lead to further river rises and extend impacts for communities along the St. Johns.

Coastal flooding & beach conditions

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Higher astronomical tides will bring the potential for minor coastal flooding, especially around the morning high tides. A full "super" moon today (Beaver Moon), closer to Earth in its orbit than typical, is helping to push tides higher than normal.

Rough surf, a high risk of rip currents and offshore seas building to 7-9 feet will make beach and boating conditions hazardous through midweek.

Thanksgiving & holiday weekend

A few lingering showers are possible Thanksgiving morning and early afternoon (20-30%) before drier air moves in. Winds will become breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs will reach the low 70s.

Temperatures Thursday night will fall into the upper 40s to upper 50s. Black Friday and Saturday look dry, cooler and pleasant with below-normal temperatures.

Rain chances return Sunday into Monday as Atlantic moisture moves back into Florida, although there is still considerable uncertainty surrounding the timing and coverage.