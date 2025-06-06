Orlando weather: Heat and humidity spike with feels-like temps over 100 degrees

The Brief It will be hot and muggy, with highs in the low 90s on Friday in Central Florida. Scattered afternoon storms are expected, some could be severe. Saharan dust will reduce air quality and cause haze. The weekend will be mostly dry and hot. There is only a 20%-40% chance of late-day storms.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Today will be hotter and downright MUGGY, with highs in the low 90s and a feels-like temperature of 103°.

Central Florida can expect scattered afternoon storms, and a few could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

Saharan dust won’t be quite as thick but will still be present, reducing air quality and adding a haze to the sky.

Storms will dissipate after 9 p.m., and it will remain warm and muggy.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Little rain is expected Saturday and Sunday, but abundant heat will make for a "true summer weekend" — great for the pool or beach. There is only a 20% to 40% chance of a late-day storm.

Looking ahead:

Next week, the rainy season establishes in full swing, with likely afternoon storm chances as the sea breeze with highs in the low 90s. The tropics remain quiet and should stay quiet for a while in the Atlantic basin.

