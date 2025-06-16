Orlando weather: Hot and humid start to the week with isolated storms

The Brief Monday will see highs in the mid-90s, with humidity making it feel like the low 100s. Expect scattered to isolate afternoon storms. An upper-level ridge of high pressure keeps the weather pattern stagnant through the week, resulting in continued heat, high humidity, and limited rain chances. A potential shift in the pattern may come later in the week as the ridge weakens, allowing a storm system to approach.



What will the weather be like today?

The chance for afternoon showers and storms holds on Monday with highs staying just a little bit above normal. Highs look to climb back into the mid-90s with the humidity making it feel like the lower 100s. Be sure to stay hydrated and not over exert yourself outdoors.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

As this area of high pressure continues to influence our weather here at home, drier air works our way. This will limit shower and storm chances on Tuesday but we're still expecting the sea breeze to bring isolated activity. Storm chances come in around 30%, during the afternoon and into the evening. Highs because of this ridge will remain above normal, surging back into the mid-90s. The humidity will lead to head indices up into the lower 100s.

What can we expect weather-wise later this week?

The weather pattern remains rather stagnant here at home. Little change in the day-to-day forecast thanks to this upper-level ridge of high pressure holding strong. This means more heat and humidity but also more limited rain chances. Dry air and the warmer air aloft will likely keep our storm chances at bay, but we still can't rule out afternoon showers and storms. Each and every day, we'll have isolated storms igniting later in the day with the help of the sea breezes. Temps stay parked in the middle 90s with the heat index values jumping back up past the century mark. It's looking like a storm system will try to approach the region later in the workweek into next weekend as this ridge of high pressure breaks down a little bit. Thankfully, the tropics are quiet with the help of another plume of dust moving through the Atlantic and still a fair amount of wind shear.

