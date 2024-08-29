Orlando weather: Hot Thursday ahead with quick-moving storms expected in Central Florida

Central Florida can expect a hot, humid day ahead with highs in the low 90s and a heat index around 105°F.

Rain chances are lower today, at 40%. Any storms that do develop will move quickly, bringing shorter bursts of rain, but be on the lookout for lightning.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances will remain low before a push of deeper tropical air arrives next week, leading to likely afternoon storms from Labor Day Monday through midweek.

Looking ahead to next week, the tropics are expected to become much more active. Our recent lull is about to end as two systems may develop.

The first system could potentially become a hurricane as it moves into the Caribbean. While it's too early to say for sure if it will form into a tropical system, much less its path or intensity, the conditions in the ocean are favorable for rapid intensification.

The next names on the list are Francine and Gordon. We'll need to keep an eye on potential Francine for any impact on Florida in the second week of September.

It's worth noting that the peak of hurricane season is September 10th, so this uptick in tropical activity is both expected and normal.