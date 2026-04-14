Orlando weather: Heat returns to Central Florida this week

Another beautiful start to the day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This afternoon, highs will be around 85° with a light easterly breeze under mostly sunny skies.

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Mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the low 60s and patchy fog.

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The weather will be warming up on Wednesday.

Expect low humidity and a light breeze. Highs will reach the mid-80s in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: We’re staying dry and sunny through the weekend with a big warm-up on the way. Highs climb into the low 90s by Friday and Saturday.

Then a cold front arrives early Sunday, bringing cooler breezes, but it'll be tough to catch even a shower, so expect dry conditions for the next 7-10 days.