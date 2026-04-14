Orlando weather: Heat returns to Central Florida this week
ORLANDO, Fla. - Another beautiful start to the day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.
This afternoon, highs will be around 85° with a light easterly breeze under mostly sunny skies.
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Mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the low 60s and patchy fog.
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The weather will be warming up on Wednesday.
Expect low humidity and a light breeze. Highs will reach the mid-80s in the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD: We’re staying dry and sunny through the weekend with a big warm-up on the way. Highs climb into the low 90s by Friday and Saturday.
Then a cold front arrives early Sunday, bringing cooler breezes, but it'll be tough to catch even a shower, so expect dry conditions for the next 7-10 days.
The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.