Orlando weather: Heat and humidity dominate ahead of afternoon storms

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Hot and humid across Central Florida on this Friday. Highs hit near 95 inland, cooler upper 80s along the beaches courtesy of the Atlantic seabreeze. Rain chances won't increase until after 3-4pm today with coverage highest over the inland counties.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Chances start around 40% during this time, only increasing to 50-60% as we go into the late afternoon and early evening hours. Rain will ease late tonight, skies becoming partly cloudy and low falling into the 70s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

BEACHES: Another very warm day along the coast with highs around 88. Storm chances will be limited today with coverage at 30%. A moderate rip current risk returns with surf in the 1-2' range. High tide is around 11am, low tide around 6pm.

THEME PARKS: Make sure you stay hydrated at the theme parks today as the heat and humidity dominate during the afternoon hours. Forecast highs soar to the mid-90s with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 104 degrees. It is important to take breaks and find the A/C when you can and drink plenty of water.

Storm chances will be on the rise mainly after 3-4pm with a possible increase in coverage to near 50% heading into the early evening. Heavy rain is a distinct possibility.

OUTLOOK: As we head into the weather weekend, winds will then shift to more of a westerly flow pattern. This in turn will deliver a bit higher moisture with rain chances at 50% coverage, and hot temperatures.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Forecast highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid-90s and likely higher into early next week. Download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track any storms in your neighborhood.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet on this Thursday. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking conditions for you and let you know if anything changes.