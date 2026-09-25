Orlando weather: Gusty winds, rough surf ahead of pleasant weekend

The Brief A cold front has pushed out of Central Florida, leaving behind drier, cooler air. Expect low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend. Beach and boating conditions remain dangerous through at least Saturday.



The cold front has cleared Central Florida and continues to push south toward the Florida Straits.

Behind it, much drier and slightly cooler air is filtering down the peninsula.

Most inland areas, including Orlando, should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few showers or isolated storms will remain possible closer to the coast and around Lake Okeechobee.

The bigger story today will be the wind. Northerly winds increase to around 15–20 mph with gusts generally 25–30 mph, strongest near the coast.

How hot will it get?:

Highs only reach the low to mid 80s.

Dangerous beach conditions continue

Despite improving weather inland, the Atlantic beaches remain hazardous.

Strong north to northeast winds will continue to produce rough surf, dangerous rip currents and breaking waves around 4–8 feet with some sets over 10 feet.

Minor coastal flooding and some beach or dune erosion will also be possible, especially along the Volusia coast.

Beach and boating conditions remain dangerous through at least Saturday and likely into portions of the weekend. Staying out of the surf is strongly advised.

First taste of fall

Here comes the payoff from the front.

Humidity drops noticeably today and temperatures turn much more comfortable.

Tonight, lows fall into the 60s across much of Central Florida, the coolest air we have felt since June.

Saturday and Sunday look fantastic for outdoor plans. Expect low humidity, highs mainly in the low to mid 80s and very little rain.

Saturday stays a little breezy, but the winds gradually relax through the weekend.

Monday remains fairly comfortable, although moisture will slowly begin creeping back.

Rain chances then increase Tuesday through Thursday as humidity returns and temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 80s.

Enjoy the break while we have it!

Tracking the tropics

Tropical Storm Fay remains alive over the central Atlantic after regenerating. Fay has winds around 50 mph and could strengthen slightly today before increasing wind shear and very dry air begin taking a toll. Fay is expected to weaken again this weekend and eventually become a remnant low.

Fay remains far from land with no watches or warnings and poses no threat to Florida.

Farther east, the disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands has now become Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

Gonzalo has winds around 45 mph and is moving north-northwest.

The center is expected to pass near or over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.

Heavy rainfall could also cause localized flash flooding there and along portions of the western African coast.

Gonzalo has a brief opportunity to strengthen today, but increasing wind shear, cooler water and drier air should cause weakening this weekend. It is expected to eventually become a remnant low over the eastern Atlantic.

Neither Fay nor Gonzalo is a threat to Florida.