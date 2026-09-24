See it: Wild monkey spotted on Florida man's trail cam

The Brief Jason Lewis checked a trail camera notification during church on Sunday and spotted a monkey roaming his 4-acre Umatilla property. The primate appears to be a Rhesus macaque, a non-native species historically rooted in Silver Springs that has been popping up across Central Florida. State wildlife officials remind the public to keep a safe distance from wild monkeys, as they are non-native and can carry dangerous diseases.



A Florida homeowner got a wild surprise on his trail camera this week when an unexpected visitor wandered onto his property: a wild monkey.

The backstory:

Jason Lewis, who lives on a secluded four-acre lot in Umatilla, said he is used to seeing all kinds of Florida wildlife, but this latest trail cam capture was a first.



Lewis has had his trail camera set up for about four years on his property, which backs directly up to the Ocala National Forest.

Over the years, he's seen his fair share of forest critters—including bears, deer, and large alligators.



"You name it… Florida's got it, we got it," Lewis said.



However, around noon on Sunday, while attending church with his wife, Lewis received an alert on his phone from the camera.



"I ignored it – midday, I'm like [must be the] sandhill cranes," Lewis recalled. "Then it went off again. I was like, I'm gonna look—and then sure enough, a monkey."

Going viral: 'Over 1,000 views in 24 hours'

What they're saying:

After checking the trail cam footage, Lewis shared the photos on social media, where the post immediately took off.



"Over 1,000 views in 24 hours," Lewis said. "I've posted so many things, and you're lucky to get 100 views. But the monkey... I guess people, the monkey's different. They love monkeys, and it's unusual here."



Lewis bought his property specifically for peace and quiet, enjoying the remote location with his children and grandchildren. While having a monkey in the neighborhood is certainly unusual, Lewis says he doesn't mind his new neighbor — as long as their interactions stay strictly on camera.

More monkey sightings in Central Florida

Local perspective:

The primate captured on camera appears to be a Rhesus macaque. The species was originally introduced to Florida in the 1930s in Silver Springs, but in recent years, sightings have been reported further out in places like Longwood, Mount Dora, and Orange City.



According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), wild macaques are not native to the state.

FWC strongly advises the public never to feed wild monkeys and to maintain a safe distance, noting that the animals can carry diseases, including Herpes B.