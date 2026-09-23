New owners buy Old Town Kissimmee complex for $24 million

The Brief The Rambilas family purchased the Old Town Kissimmee entertainment district for nearly $24.5 million. The local family-owned company plans to improve common areas while preserving the venue's historic charm. There are no immediate changes to the current businesses or regular events like the weekly classic car shows.



The Old Town entertainment complex in Kissimmee has been sold to new owners for nearly $24 million. Those owners have promised to invest in the complex's future, while keeping its nostalgic appeal.

Kissimmee's Old Town entertainment district sold

What we know:

Todd and Radha Rambilas, owners of R-S Equity Services, bought the Old Town property for almost $24.5 million last week, according to Osceola County records.

Their business helps with property management, leasing, consulting, and brokerage, according to its Facebook page.

What they're saying:

"As a local, family-owned company, this acquisition means more to us than simply purchasing a property. We live here in Central Florida; we’re raising our family here, and Central Florida is home to us.



Old Town has been part of the Kissimmee and Central Florida community for decades. Generations of families have walked these streets, attended the car shows, enjoyed the rides, supported the businesses, and created memories here. We understand the responsibility that comes with taking ownership of a place with that kind of history.



Our vision is not to change what makes Old Town special, but to align with the drive and commitment of its leadership."

Making changes, but honoring the history

What's next:

The new owners said in their statement that people will begin to see some investments and improvements soon, specifically mentioning:

Improved common areas

New experiences

Refreshed spaces

New businesses and attractions

"Our mission is to preserve the nostalgic spirit of Old Town while creating a vibrant, polished destination where exceptional local businesses, independent restaurateurs, artisans, and makers can thrive. Through thoughtful curation, elevated standards, and memorable experiences, we aim to give visitors an authentic place to shop, dine, explore, and create lasting memories."

What we don't know:

Specific changes were not shared.

The history of Old Town Kissimmee

Local perspective:

Old Town Kissimmee opened in December 1986. The 18-acre entertainment complex is home to more than 70 businesses, shops, restaurants, and attractions.

It underwent a major renovation in 2019, including the installation of an 86-foot Ferris wheel. It's home to numerous events, including the longest running weekly car show and cruise in the country, according to its website.

Charlotte Thompson, whose family runs the Portrait Gallery at Old Town, said the grand opening was Dec. 16, 1986.

"We wanted something in the area, and, it looked like it was going to be a great establishment," Thompson told FOX 35.

Over the years, the venue has seen its ups and downs and a lot of changeovers in ownership, Thompson said. She added that business has been slower since the COVID-19 pandemic.