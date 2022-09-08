Orlando weather forecast: Tornado Warning in effect for Marion County

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES:

8 a.m.: There is a Tornado Warning in effect for Marion County until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Seek shelter immediately. Get live updates in player above.

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight' low: 76 degrees

Rain:

80% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns:

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is spreading a heavy canopy of moisture across Florida. This means rain chances will be rising to some high levels from today and through the weekend. While the main push of showers and storms won't occur until the PM hours today, don't rule out any rain drops before 12 p.m.

Rain coverage will peak at 70-80% today. Heavy rain and lightning remain the main-marquee threats in any stronger storms or potent showers. Flood watches are in effect for Dixie, Levy and Citrus counties along the Gulf of Mexico-closer to the Atlantic side of the state and Flagler County.

On Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas in our northern viewing area with a LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE risk of severe storms. Main threats will be very heavy rain, lightning and a weak-brief tornado.

BEACHES:

Shower and storm chances will increase across the coastal counties today. A few showers will be possible as the sea breeze develops by late AM. Bigger rain chances take shape after 2-3 p.m. as storms drift back towards the coast.

Beach visitors and residents alike should be on the lookout for lightning strikes and areas of heavy rain. Rip current risk is also on the rise, moderate levels today. Ocean swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase a bit today, filling in and growing in size by late week-weekend. Surf is in the 2-4' range today as a mix of swell slides into the local coastal waters.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid conditions will continue today with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. Best chance for rain between 3-7 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances move up to 60%-80% today. Heavy rain and lightning will become the marquee threats each afternoon through Sunday. Tropical moisture is increasing and this feature will bring rain to all Central Florida locations through the weekend. Most of the rain will develop on the PM side of the day but, with such heavy tropical moisture at play, don't rule out rain drops before the PM hours!

TROPICS:

Hurricane Danielle is on a slow decline as it moves northeastward over the open north Atlantic. Hurricane Earl is well East/Northeast of the Islands and stays away from land longer term but grows in size.

A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week. Secondary wave moves off Africa soon, 30% chance of development. None of these systems pose a threat to Florida. Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season, which is on September 10th. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.