Orlando weather: Warm and muggy with chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms

We're off to a warm and muggy Wednesday morning in Central Florida. Although chances of rain aren't as widespread as Tuesday, there is still a 30–40% chance of afternoon downpours and storms.

Here's a look at when and where to expect the storms, as well as a preview of the weather for the remainder of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

WhatTo Expect:

It's a warm and muggy start to our morning, and this will help to set the stage for an afternoon that will feel more like summer than fall in Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will approach the mid-90s for inland areas and the upper-80s near the coast.

Rain chances won't be quite as widespread as Tuesday, with around a 30–40% chance of afternoon downpours and storms. Not everyone will see the rain, but those who do can plan for periods of heavy rain and pockets of gusty winds.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Shower and storm chances will fade after sunset.

We'll stay warm and humid as lows fall into the low-and-middle-70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

For the rest of the workweek, rain and storm chances will be on the rise.

These will be more of our typical summer showers and storms as a slug of deeper moisture filters into the region.

This will help keep rain and storm chances elevated even into the weekend. It won't be a washout, but do be prepared for afternoon downpours and storms.

Temperatures will certainly be feeling like summer as well. Highs will remain above normal, climbing into the low-to-mid-90s into the weekend.