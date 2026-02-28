Orlando Weather Forecast: How long will showers, thunderstorms last?

There is a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Saturday across Central Florida. A few of them could be strong or severe, primarily in parts of Brevard, Osceola, and Polk counties, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

If severe thunderstorms develop, expect heavy rain, strong wind gusts up to 50 mph, coin-sized hail, and a lot of lightning.

Weather map: Marginal risk for severe weather in Brevard, Osceola, Polk counties

How long will the rain last?

The biggest chance for rain is during the afternoon and early evening hours, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The clouds will linger tonight, though it will feel less humid and will be cooler. Temperatures will dip into the mid-50s.

How much rain has fallen? How much rain could we see?

Over the last 24 hours, most spots in Orlando saw less than 2" of rain, according to projections. Rain chances are between 40%-60% across the area, though rain amounts will vary. Some people could see up to an 1" of rain. Others may see more.

Sunday Forecast

Sunday is looking to be better than Saturday – both drier and sunnier. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s. It will also feel less humid with a slight breeze. Lows will dip into the 50s.

Warmer next week

As this ridge of high pressure builds in, highs continue to moderate through the start of the workweek and beyond. Afternoon readings jump back into the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday which is well above average for this time of year. In fact, temps will run around 5-10° above normal as we progress through the latter half of next week. Conditions look mainly dry but with onshore flow coming from the Atlantic, we'll see the potential for stray showers, especially near the beaches Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We'll see a nice amount of sunshine but with this flow, we'll have the sun mixed with clouds at times.