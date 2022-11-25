Orlando weather: Highs in the 80s for Black Friday shopping in Central Florida ahead of next cold front

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Rain: 10% scattered showers

Main weather concerns:

Happy Black Friday! We start the day with patchy dense fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Marion and Flagler Counties until 9 a.m. Slow down and use your low beam headlights.

This afternoon highs will reach the low-80s across the interior and along our east coast. Rain chance remains at 10% coverage.

BEACHES:

If you are heading to the beach today, there will be partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the low-80s the afternoon. Winds will be calm with surf in the 3-4' range. The rip current risk is moderate, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

Lots of clouds around the theme parks today, with mostly dry skies. Highs at the theme parks will reach the mid-80s.

OUTLOOK:

Attention shoppers, your forecast looks great for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday! Beyond that, a cold front will swing through late this weekend. A few showers possible on Sunday night with slightly lower temperatures as we head into early next week.

TROPICS:

The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.