Today's high: 79 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns: No real weather concerns today for Central Florida. Rain chances are around, nothing alarming and generally in the range of 20-30% after 10am.

Rain chances could grow higher this afternoon through sunset this evening and up to the 60% range late tonight.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Highs hit near 79 inland, the beaches are cooler and in the mid-70s. Breezes continue from the East, gusting to 25mph at times along the beachfront.

BEACHES: Large breaking waves and gusty East winds will rule the day seaside. Highs hit in the mid-70s. A few showers will be possible along the coast through the day but a bigger push of rain opportunity will arrive late tonight and into Thursday morning.



THEME PARKS: Weather at the attractions looks fair on this Wednesday, high near 79 for the PM. Rain chances are around mainly after 10am with a possible increase in coverage by the late afternoon.

OUTLOOK: Low pressure over the Northern Gulf coast will slowly develop before heading inland over the Southern States. This feature will send moisture into Florida from the South through this Wednesday and into Thursday morning. This means rain chances will be rising during this time, a few strong to locally severe storms should not be ruled out.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Thursday afternoon/evening could be quite active with areas of heavier rain and some gusty winds. The viewing area is marked with a LEVEL 1-"POSSIBLE" risk of severe storm on Thursday.

We've declared Thursday a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, lightning and even a brief isolated tornado are all possible.

Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest as things can certainly change!