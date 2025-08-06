Orlando weather: Strong storms to bring heavy rain, frequent lightning to Central Florida

The Brief Central Florida will be hot and humid Wednesday, with scattered afternoon and evening storms bringing the potential for heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. Isolated flooding is possible. Storm chances will continue through the weekend as tropical moisture moves in, with highs near the low 90s.



Central Florida will experience another hot and humid day, with scattered storms developing this afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at today’s forecast and what’s ahead for the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A hot, humid, and stormy day is on the way for our Wednesday in Central Florida.

Temperatures will still be a degree or two above normal, with highs in the low and middle 90s. Once we factor in the humidity, it will feel closer to the low 100s.

When will rain and storms arrive?

Timeline:

Scattered showers and storms are likely, especially for this afternoon and evening.

A few isolated downpours will begin to pop up around the 2-3pm hours. The highest chances will unfold from 5pm-10pm.

What are the potential storm impacts?

Dig deeper:

Intense storms will be possible, with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and strong winds. With the amount of moisture we'll be working with, a lot of rain will fall over a short span of time. This could lead to isolated areas of flooding.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Showers and storms will gradually wind down overnight. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, falling into the mid 70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

Increasing rain and storm chances will round out the work week. An area of low pressure that will form off the coast of Georgia and Florida will lead to an influx of tropical moisture and higher chances of heavy rain and storms.

The best chances for storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours of each day. An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning being the main threats. Temperatures will be closer to normal for highs, topping out in the low 90s this weekend and into early next week.

