Orlando weather: Hot and humid Monday ahead; High storm chances this week for Central Florida

The Brief Hot and humid weather continues across Orlando and Central Florida with highs in the low 90s and daily afternoon storms, some severe with heavy rain and lightning. A tropical low off the Carolinas is being monitored, though no direct Florida impact is expected.



Summer’s full intensity is on display today across the Central Florida region on Monday. Here's what we know about this week's forecast.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A hot and humid start to the week! Highs will near 94°F, but it'll feel closer to 105°F with the humidity.

Will it rain? What are potential storm threats?

What we know:

Expect scattered storms to fire up after 2 p.m., becoming more widespread late afternoon into early evening.

Storms could be heavy at times, with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Winds from the southwest are around 10–15 mph.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Storms gradually wind down after sunset. Mostly cloudy overnight with a lingering shower possible. Muggy with lows around 77°F.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

We are officially in the peak of the rainy season, and this week proves it! Higher storm chances every afternoon, with widespread downpours and lightning a daily risk through at least Friday. Highs will stay in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Tracking the Tropics

Dig deeper:

We're keeping an eye on a tropical low developing off the Carolinas. While it's not expected to directly impact Florida, it may send some extra tropical moisture our way later this week and into the weekend—potentially enhancing our rain chances even more.

Things can change fast this time of year, so don't let your guard down. Did you know last hurricane season (2024) ten of the eleven hurricanes formed AFTER July.

