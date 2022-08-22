Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms expected all week in Central Florida

WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY IN ORLANDO:

Today's high: 94 degrees

Tonight’s low: 75 degrees

WILL IT RAIN IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

50-60% chance PM Storms

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Strong winds and localized flooding will also be possible. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 4pm-9pm.

The best storm chances will stay inland with beaches expected to be drier with coverage at 40%.

BEACHES:

There will be a 30 to 50% chance for afternoon storms at the beaches. Waves 1-2 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. Lightning will be a danger between 4pm-7pm. Winds south in the morning, shifting to a sea breeze southeast, onshore wind at 10mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Even better storm chances return late week with an increase in tropical moisture expected. Between today and next Sunday, local rain accumulations could exceed 2" in some locations. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS:

NHC is currently watching a very disorganized tropical wave just West of the Cape Verde Islands. Chance of development is low at 20% over the next 5 days.



