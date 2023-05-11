Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns: Looks like another sizzler today as high temps inland head for the lower 90s, lower 80s expected along the beaches. Skies will start mostly sunny with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Rain chances return again today. Coverage is lowest along the coast at 20%, 30% near Orlando and 50%+ out in the Western viewing area.

A few strong to isolated severe storms will be possible in the Western Counties after 3pm today. Heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts will be possible there. Any storms that develop will fade as the sunsets this evening after 8pm.

BEACHES: The beaches see plenty of sunshine with low rain chances near 20% or less. Most coastal areas are dry today. Don't forget the sunscreen and plenty of hydration.



THEME PARKS: It will be a hot day at the theme parks. Highs will warm to the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds to start. After 2pm, showers and storms are possible-coverage hangs in the 30% or less range. Don't forget the sunblock, you'll need it. Also, when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.



OUTLOOK: Central Florida is in a summer like weather pattern for the area over the next several days. Highs will ping pong between the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances stay fairly low at 20-30% through Mother's Day weekend. Highs for the weekend hit near 90 inland, cooler at the beaches. Looking even longer term, expect hot highs near 90, lows in lower 70s and rain coverage near 30% daily.

