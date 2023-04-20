Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns: Another beautiful weather day is on tap for this Thursday. Expect more sunshine compared to just yesterday.

Breezes fire up for the late morning through the PM. This will keep the coastal areas around the 80 degree mark, warmer as you head steadily West across the inland counties, mid-upper 80s are expected there. Skies are dry all day.

BEACHES: The beaches see breezy Easterly winds and sunny skies. UV index hangs near an 9 today, so slather on the sunscreen. The rip current risk remains moderate, especially after 12pm. Surf is in the 2-3' range as a mix of ENE wind swell shuttles into the beaches.

THEME PARKS: Looks good at the attractions today. High near 84 for the afternoon hours, plenty of sun and pm breeze. Enjoy!

OUTLOOK: While this Thursday looks dry, things change a bit on Friday. Moisture will begin increasing Friday, this in combination with the Gulf and Atlantic seabreezes will fire up storms mainly after 2pm on Friday. Chances are in the 30% range at this time with any rain fading by late evening. Saturday brings very warm highs near 90 degrees in advance of an approaching front.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Rain chances with the front rise after 12pm Saturday and hold through 6-7pm Saturday evening. Could be a few isolated strong storms around during this time, chances are fairly low and around 30% Saturday. Cooler and drier behind the front Sunday. Looks like a wetter and potentially a stormier trend next week as another front courses through midweek, stay tuned!