The Brief Record-breaking flooding along the St. Johns River threatens Central Florida neighborhoods and major roadways through early next week. Water levels in Cocoa are projected to surpass a 1953 all-time high on Tuesday, while Lake Harney and Lake Monroe face major flood stages. Cooler temperatures and a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday will follow a cloudy Monday, with chilly conditions arriving for Black Friday.



Although the rain has stopped across Central Florida, rising water along the St. Johns River continues to threaten low-lying yards, docks and major roadways from Cocoa to Astor. Flood warnings remain active along the river until further notice as a surge of runoff moves downstream through early next week.

St. Johns River flooding

What we know:

Water levels in Cocoa are expected to rise even further on Tuesday, surpassing the previous all-time record set in 1953 and encroaching on low-lying yards and access roads around Lake Poinsett. Meanwhile, high river levels have already flooded State Road 50 from Christmas to Interstate 95.

Farther downstream, Lake Harney in Geneva is forecast to crest at record levels Sunday afternoon, threatening to cover portions of State Road 46 near Jungle and Prevatt roads as well as surrounding secondary streets. Lake Monroe in Sanford is also expected to climb into major flood stage and crest Tuesday afternoon, bringing water up to Sanford’s seawall and threatening low-lying riverfront neighborhoods.

DeLand and Astor are already experiencing minor-to-moderate flooding and are projected to push into major flood stage next week. Officials warn that the downstream runoff will submerge docks and low-lying roads, urging drivers not to go around barricades or through floodwaters.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exact crest heights for the affected areas or a specific timeline for when the flood warnings along the St. Johns River will be lifted.

Central Florida weather forecast

What's next:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for much of Monday, keeping high temperatures cooler than normal in the low to middle 70s. Despite some morning mist, there is only a 10% to 20% chance of an isolated light shower or sprinkle after sunset, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

An active weather pattern returns midweek, bringing a 70% chance of scattered showers and a low chance of a storm or two on Wednesday. Data suggests an additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rain will fall, which is far less than last week's totals, though a few showers could linger into Thanksgiving Thursday before drier air arrives for Black Friday.

Holiday weekend temperature drop

By the numbers:

50s: Expected morning low temperatures for both Black Friday and Saturday.

Mid-60s: Forecast afternoon highs for Black Friday and Saturday.

Upper 60s to low 70s: Projected afternoon highs for Sunday as temperatures slightly improve.

Holiday travel and safety

What you can do:

If you have Thanksgiving travel plans on Wednesday, allow extra time on the roadways and check your flight status before heading to the airport. Residents near riverbanks and low-lying neighborhoods should use extreme caution through early next week, and early Black Friday shoppers should grab a jacket or sweatshirt before heading out near sunrise.